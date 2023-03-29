Modi digging his own grave: CPI

Mahbubnagar: CPI leaders from Mahabubnagar slammed at the BJP government at the Centre for misusing various Central agencies and now even using judiciary to take revenge against its political rivals.

Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao, former MLA and CPI State secretary, during his visit to the district, criticised the Central BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destroying the secular fabrics of the country and ruling the country in an undemocratic, dictatorial and suppressive manner. He pointed out that not a single person from BJP who has been facing allegations is facing ED or CBI investigation, but almost all the opposition leaders who have spoken against the Modi government are being targeted and harassed in the name of ED and CBI investigation.

While addressing the media at the CPI party office in the district, the former CPI MLA alleged that the Central BJP government is digging his own grave by his undemocratic methods of administration and trying to introduce Manu Adharma Shastra into the Constitution and trying to impose religious radical ideology on the people and depriving of their rights provided by the Constitution.

"Modi is trying to suppress the voice of opposition by slapping false and fabricated cases against those who are questioning the government on its failures. By doing so Modi is digging his own grave because people are seeing everything and soon they will teach the BJP a lesson in the next elections," observed the State CPI secretary.

Sambashiva Rao further attacked Modi's government and alleged that the BJP is even resorting to change the Preamble of the Constitution by amending the Constitution according to their needs. It is ironic that the BJP leaders who have forgotten that Hinduism existed before the emergence of RSS in the country claim that they are the representatives of Hinduism.

"Modi's autocratic policies are the most dangerous for democracy. The BJP government is running the administration with the evil idea of not listening to the opposition," said the CPI leader.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, he questioned if it is wrong to say 'all big thieves who looted the country having Modi as surname' which is a fact, for which Rahul Gandhi has been targeted and disqualified and even punished for two years of jail by the court, this is clearly a vendetta politics by the BJP government.

The CPI leader accused Prime Minister Modi of illegally prosecuting patriots, intellectuals and journalists while siding with traitors who are looting the country.

The former CPI leader demanded National status to PRRLI project, and said it is really unfortunate that the state BJP leaders have failed to pressure the Central government to get the National status to PRRLI which is becoming the lifeline of the district with green crops and changing lives of the people in the state. CPI former district secretary Paramesh Goud, and other district leaders were present on the occasion.