Modi government adept at selling off PSUs under 'Becho India' scheme: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday targeted the Centre on rising prices of petroleum products and disinvestment policy of the Modi government, stating that the government was good at 'Becho India scheme'.

KTR interacted with the netizens through session AskKTR on Twitter. He mentioned politics, governance and other topics during his 90-minute-long session. In his initial responses, Rao said BJP stands for 'Becho Janata ki Property'. When asked about price rise of LPG cylinders, KTR said, "Modi Hain Tho Mumkin Hain. Welcome to Achhe Din."

When asked to comment on petrol, diesel, and cooking gas price hike, he said, "Modi Ji is unstoppable. He is going to make sure we are the no 1 in the world."

Queried on reasons for delay in ITIR project for Telangana, the minister quipped, "this NPA government will not give Telangana anything. Gave up hopes on them."

Responding to a question on what the States have to do to deal with the fact that the powers of the States are being usurped by the Union government, Rao said "Continue to raise their voice democratically and collectively."

When a person asked why he blocked the Congress State official handle, he said, "Because they have been abusive at a personal level of our Chief Minister." Replying to a question on the delay of the Union government in reopening CCI in Adilabad, he said, "This Union government is only good at selling PSUs under the 'Becho India' scheme. They will not respond to our requests to reopen CCI."

A tweet read: "BJP MP Rohtak Sharma directly attacks Haryana BJP government for swindling Rs 300 crore Amrit Yojana money. BJP national president JP Nadda preached ignoring their corruption like this, Karnataka and many more."

Responding to the tweet, KTR said, "What more can we say when their MPs and MLAs are opening up. Am sure Satya Harischandra's cousin Nadda Ji will look the other way." Replying to a tweet on YouTubers exploiting political leaders and misleading people, Rao said, "We believe in upholding democratic values and freedom of speech. But when freedom of expression becomes downright abusive, action needs to be taken."

When asked about strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in post-pandemic times, the minister said, "massive budget has been allocated for improving healthcare infrastructure. Hyderabad to get three new TIMS hospitals and MGM being upgraded. Also, a medical college in each of 33 districts to come up along with super specialty hospitals."

Responding to pictures of his son Himanshu being elected as CAS (Creative Action Services) president in school, KTR said, "ProudFather." When asked what was his motivation to develop Telangana? And who was his favourite leader in India other than KCR Garu, KTR replied, "Former president Abdul Kalam."