'Modi govt dilly-dallying on coach factory in TS

Secunderabad: IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday strongly criticised the Modi government at the Centre for showing step-motherly attitude towards the Telangana state and its development.

The minister hit out that the BJP government failed to implement bifurcation promises. Citing that despite land allocation the Modi government was yet to take a call, he expressed displeasure.

KTR was addressing a meeting after inaugurating the South Central Railway Employees Sangh division office at Secunderabad, along with Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud and others. On the occasion, KTR said that, "we have allotted about 300 acres for the purpose as the coach factory. It needs only 135 acres to start a rail coach factory in Kazipet and the Modi government is still showing same negligence."

The Minister extended thanks to railway workers for their support to statehood. "We have been friendly to the railway workers and will try to address their issues," saying so, he assured to address their issues. He accused the BJP government of failing to keep the promises during bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

"We have not got good funds in Central budget, Railway Budget, no speed rail or bullet rail and no support," he said. Since bullet and speed rails will push development of the State and its economy, there was pressing a need for their expansion, he stressed. He attributed it to deliberate attempt to ignore the State by the centre.

KTR said that the state government already given about 300 acres for Kazipet rail coach factory which needs 135 acres. He said that, "Narendra Modi, who says Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas, is not showing it in deeds. He is continuing negligence by the centre in this regard to partiality towards us. Why hasn't the Centre allotted coach factory to Telangana which is entitled to it."

KTR said that the Central government had not offered anything for the State development post-bifurcation. The TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was striving for workers welfare, he added.