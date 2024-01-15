Modi govt empowering adivasis; tribal welfare programme rollout today

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said here that the Modi government was taking steps to complete empowerment of the adivasis.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government was committed to tribal welfare. After Modi became the PM a tribal woman became the President. Last year the government allocated more than Rs 1.17 lakh crore to tribal welfare. It has been taking up development of tribals under the Pradhan Mantri Adivasis Welfare Programme. The lives of tribals had not changed even after 70 years of independence. The government has recognised 75 tribal sects.

Reddy said the PM’s adivasi development welfare programme is to be launched Monday. The government was going ahead considering 11 aspects for development of tribals. The government recognised the 75 tribes in 18 States. There were 82,000 Gonds and 32 lakh adivasis in the country. “What could not have been achieved in 75 years was achieved in 45 days with the government. ‘We are going to give land titles to deserving adivasis. A hundred tribal hostels are going to be constructed. We are going to build tribal hospitals; 17 tribal villages will get electricity tomorrow,” he said.

He said the government was providing 72,000 Aadhaar cards and 83,000 Ayushman Bharat health cards. ‘Tomorrow we are going to provide more than 49,000 cast certificates and over 32,000 ration cards to adivasis. Even after 75 years of independence adivasis don’t have at least basic facilities. He assured to set up Eklavya Model residential schools for three lakh adivasi students. He recalled the allocation of Central Tribal University to Telangana. If the university is established, lives of tribal students will change. “Construction of a university will take time;,we will work hard to establish a temporary university,” Reddy stated.

He said in Telangana most backward areas of tribals have been identified--Bupalapalli, Asifabad, Bhadrachalam. The government is focused on developing tribal tourism. The PM will virtually talk to tribals of 18 States Monday.