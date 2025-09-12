Modi govt looting people’s hard-earned money, alleges Congress leader

Hyderabad: TPCC Secretary Mohd. Saleem criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fooling the people ever since the BJP came to power in 2014. He fooled people sometimes in the name of returning black money from Swiss banks, sometimes of providing two crore jobs per year, promising to make India a corruption-free nation, etc., he said.

“This time, it was the turn of Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman who fooled public by reducing GST into two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. It is like giving a meager relief in the form of GST to public while looting them through high fuel prices,” he added.

Despite Russia selling crude oil to India at a discounted rate of Rs 34, Modi is looting the public at three times the actual international crude oil prices, he alleged. This has been in practice ever since Modi government came to power in 2014, Mohd. Saleem claimed.