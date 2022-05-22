Modi hai toh jeena mushkil hai: MLC Kavitha

Jagtial: Coining a slogan TRS MLC Kalwakuntla Kavitha stated that 'Modi Hai toh Jeena Mushkil Hai' but not 'Modi Hai tho Mumkin' as often said by BJP leaders.

The BJP government's poll assurances were tall but their implementation was poor, she said attending a meeting of TRS workers at Metpally in Korutla constituency in the district on Saturday.

Kavitha called on the TRS workers to bravely answer to the opposition as it was the TRS party that had made Telangana the number one party in the country. In the Modi government rule GDP was at bottom level while the prices of essentials were skyrocketing.

In Telangana schemes were reaching to the people without any corruption. The CM KCR introduced welfare programs for girls like no other state in the country and the same with the Dalit Bandhu scheme which was to be found nowhere in the country.

TRS cadres should discuss the programmes undertaken by the government in every village. Telangana was achieved for the youth and 95 per cent of the jobs were given to the locals. GO related to local status pending with the centre for two years, the MLC said.

Kavitha advised youth to prepare for government jobs. In the past there was only a government hostel facility for 7,000 BC students and now 281 BC hostels have been set up. 32 lakh BC students offered education with Rs 1300 crore. Rs 8,000 crore was spent on fee reimbursement benefitting 96 lakh students.

She criticised MP Arvind as a replica of lies and had done nothing for the farmers even after three years passed since he was elected. BJP leaders were claiming credit for what TRS did to the people.

Kavitha questioned why MLC Jeevan Reddy did not criticise the BJP on the Turmeric Board issue and on the price hike adding that a match-fixing had taken place between the two parties. Jeevan Reddy should demand Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament on the Central arrears due to Telangana.

She revealed that the TRS government has set up Korutla, Metpalli revenue divisions and a 100-bed hospital as requested by the people. Kavitha urged the activists to work hard for TRS to win in all the constituencies in Jagtial in the coming elections.

Kavitha participated in the recitation of 108 Hanuman Chalisa conducted in the presence of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple. Minister Koppula Eshwar, MLC L Ramana, MLAs Vidyasagar Rao, Sanjay Kumar, Sunke Ravishankar, ZP chairperson D Vasantha Suresh, TRS leaders Dawa Suresh, Telangana Jagruthi leaders Charan and others were present.