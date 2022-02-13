Modi has gone mad, ruined the country - KCR

Bhongir: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone mad. He has lost his balance. During his eight-year rule he has ruined the country. GDP has gone down, internationally the name and fame of the country was affected. No section is happy under the BJP rule. Religious hatred is being spread fast and if BJP is not taught a lesson, they will convert Karnataka into another Kashmir valley."

This was the outburst of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his brief speech at the Bhongir public meeting on Saturday. He claimed that he has a huge list of corruption at the central level and more information was pouring in on the corruption. Modi has only been making noise but could not control corruption. He even failed to act against those who duped banks. He only promotes his friends. KCR said TMC leader Mamata Banerjee spoke to him on Friday evening. Earlier other CMs like Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin also spoke to him on the autocratic rule of Modi, he claimed.

Modi did nothing for any section of population in the country. In terms of poverty, he has been taking wrong decisions, and the lockdown during Covid-19 was one such thoughtless decision. The migrant labour was worst affected and when other parties tried to help them to go back, he (Modi) is accusing us of contributing to the spread of corona, he said.

Country has 4-lakh MW of power generation, but no state is having 24-hour power supply because of faulty policies of the Centre and now he wants to charge power consumed by farmers and is insisting that meters be fixed to agriculture borewells. About 6,500 tmc feet of water is available but only half of it is used, and still the interstate water dispute could not be resolved. "Is it not a bad water policy?" he asked.

He said Modi could not solve the problem of unemployment. Even industrial production had gone down. Quoting figures supposed to be official, he said industrial production was just 4.4% in September, 4.4% in October and 0.4% in November. During the BJP regime 15-16 lakh industrial units had closed. "It is an utter flop government and we don't need them and hence it's time to throw them out of power," he added.