Modi robbing the poor & supporting Adani: Congress

The Congress party members from Mahbubnagar staged a protest in front of State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday, demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the alleged economic irregularities in Adani Group of companies.





District Congress Committee president, G Madhusudhan Reddy along with other senior Congress leaders took out a huge rally and later sat on the road near SBI bank demanding JPC probe against the alleged economic irregularities by Goutam Adani, that had led to the loss of lakhs of crores of rupees of investor's money.





While speaking on the occasion, Reddy alleged that the Prime Minister of India, Naredra Modi is looting the wealth of the people of this country and favoring his friend Adani and doing great injustice to the poor and the down trodden.





"The Modi government is robbing the poor and common people and supporting Adani. In contrary to the rules and regulations, the Modi government has sold profit making public sector companies like LIC, airports and coal companies and others to Adani by changing rules and favoring the Adani group. Despite allegations and detailed reports from International observers like Hindenburg, the Modi government is keeping silence without giving any kind of clarifications on the allegations," GMR said





"We are demanding Central BJP government, why are you not directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and SEBI to probe in the alleged irregularities of Adani Group of companies. In fact the irregularities in Adani group of companies is termed as the biggest corporate scam in the history of this world," he alleged.





Earlier, the Congress leaders took out a rally from the District Congress office to SBI Bank in New Town and later staged a protest in front of the bank. The DCC president demanded an inquiry by the JPC into Adani's financial irregularities.





"Adani group of companies have done various financial irregularities, despite serious allegations, the BJP government is acting as if nothing has happened. Why is the government not directing SEBI to carry out a probe on alleged investments into Adani group from some shadow companies in Mauritius? The Prime Minister is shielding Adani by not letting the probe agencies to act on the complaints. Instead of making CBI, ED and other agencies busy to harass opposition party leaders, let them do their duty and take up probe on alleged irregularities of the world's biggest corporate scams," said the DCC president.





The Congress leader pointed out why SEBI is not investigating the investments of 6.9 billion dollars (approximately Rs 56 thousand crore) from Mauritius in Adani group companies, why SEBI is afraid to investigate and who is stopping SEBI.





Shell companies (fake companies) (Elara India Opportunities Fund, Cresta Fund, Albula Investment Fund, APMS Investment Fund) are centered in Mauritius. TPCC vice president Obedullah Kotwal, TPCC general secretary Sanjiv Mudiraj, INTUC district president Ramulu Yadav, SC Cell district president Saibaba, District Congress secretary Siraj Qadri, District Congress publicity secretary Benahar, TPCC Minority Secretary Pir Mohammed, Mahbubnagar Town Congress President Laxman Yadav, NSUI District President Avej and others took part in the protest.