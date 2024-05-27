Modi, Shah anxious about poll outcome, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: Contending that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah were under stress and not confident of the BJP government coming back to power, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held that this was the reason for the BJP not seeking votes on the ‘development plank’.

While addressing a public meeting in Moga Assembly constituency under Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab State on Sunday, Bhatti said that the PM was only speaking on irrelevant issues like mutton, mandir, and ‘Mangal Sutra’ and minorities in his election campaigns. He said this was to divert people’s attention from the real issues of unemployment and price rise. “BJP is scared of the Congress party, and that is why Modi is targeting and criticising Congress leaders," he pointed out. Bhatti assured that the INDI Alliance, soon after coming to power, will extend the Minimum Support Price (MSP), backed by a legal guarantee, to the produce of farmers. “Farmers in the coming days will get a fair reward for their hard work. Farmers in the country were not getting MSP for paddy, cotton, and sugarcane crops,” he said, adding that the Narendra Modi government brought ‘black laws’ to loot the produce of the farmers. “The INDIA bloc government would bring new legislation giving apprenticeship provision to the unemployed youth in the country. All those who took diploma and graduate courses would be given this right. About 30 lakh jobs are vacant in public and private sector companies in the country. The INDIA bloc government would fill these vacancies by August 15 this year,” he promised.

Pointing out that PM Modi in the last ten years had waived loans to 25 industrialists amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore, he said that the amount would be equal to implementing the Employment Guarantee scheme for the poor workers in the country for 24 years.

If the BJP government made 25 persons billionaires in the country, the Congress government would make crores of people in the country lakhpatis, he asserted.

“The BJP government was not revealing how many SCs and STs were among the officers of All India Services. The INDI Alliance, soon after coming to power, would give posts strictly as per reservations. Women would be given a 50 per cent reservation on the basis of their population ratio,” he said.