Global Tech-Textile Conclave in Bhiwani: Giriraj Singh Leads India’s $10 Billion Export Vision

New Delhi | Bhiwani — February 24, 2026: - The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with The Technological Institute of Textile & Sciences (TITS), Bhiwani, is set to host a landmark International Conference on Technical Textiles from February 28 to March 1, 2026 supported by the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), Ministry of Textiles, this high-decibel event aims to position India as a global manufacturing and export hub for high-performance materials.

The conference will be graced by Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Textiles, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. His presence underscores the government’s commitment to the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), where technical textiles—ranging from geosynthetics for infrastructure to composites for aerospace—play a pivotal role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

The two-day summit will witness an unprecedented gathering of over 50 national and international experts. Renowned researchers and scientists from across the globe will join Indian industry stalwarts to discuss the "Melt-to-Component" value chain.

Key highlights of the agenda include:

• Advanced Textile Structural Composites: Future-ready materials for Aeronautical Systems and high-speed rail.

• Geosynthetics for Sustainable Infrastructure: Strengthening India’s roads and railways through innovative soil stabilization.

• The Startup Frontier: A dedicated showcase for textile startups to pitch disruptive innovations.

• Standardization & Quality on global benchmarks.

"This conference is not just a meeting of minds; it is a launchpad for the next industrial revolution in India," says Rakesh Kumar Sangrai, Director, PHDCCI. "By bringing the Hon'ble Minister, global researchers, Indian researchers, and financial institutions to the historic textile hub of Bhiwani, we are creating a direct ecosystem where research meets capital and policy meets execution."

Prof. (Dr.) B.K. Behera, Director, TITS-Bhiwani, emphasized the academic and scientific rigor of the event:

"Technical textiles represent the pinnacle of engineering in the fiber sciences. At TITS-Bhiwani, our goal is to bridge the gap between laboratory-scale research and industrial-scale application. By hosting international experts alongside Indian startups and government stakeholders, we are ensuring that the next generation of structural composites and geosynthetics are 'Designed and Made in India' for the world."