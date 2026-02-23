Ready to face arrest, will cooperate fully: Avimukteshwaranand on POCSO case

Varanasi: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Monday said he is ready to face arrest and will fully cooperate with any probe in connection with the POCSO case, even as he criticised the Uttar Pradesh government.

Addressing reporters during media interaction here, the seer said that if an investigation is underway, he has a greater interest than the authorities in ensuring that the matter of the alleged wrongdoing is resolved swiftly.

"If any investigation is being conducted, we will cooperate. The police and the state may have an interest in resolving a case, but we have even more interest in ensuring that this wrongdoing is addressed quickly," he said.

On the possibility of custodial arrest, he argued that such a step would serve no purpose at this stage. According to him, custodial arrest is typically undertaken to preserve evidence, conduct medical examinations, or prevent the accused from absconding.

"All three matters have become irrelevant after so many days, so there is no point in making an arrest now. However, if anything of that sort happens, we will extend full cooperation," he added.

The Shankaracharya also said he had limited information about the case details and claimed that media personnel appeared to know more than he did. He maintained that no special legal team had been urgently called, though some lawyers had arrived voluntarily to offer support.

Invoking a reference from the Ramcharitmanas, he said that deceit and hypocrisy ultimately come to an end, citing an episode involving Ravana as a moral lesson.

He further pointed to extensive surveillance arrangements at Prayagraj during his earlier stay, noting that CCTV cameras had been installed widely and monitored from a control room.

"You can ask the officials how much was spent on CCTVs and where the footage is stored," he said, suggesting that visual records could clarify events if required.

The case remains under investigation, with no official statement yet from the state authorities on the seer’s case.