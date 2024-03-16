Modi’s Malkajgiri road show boosts morale of BJP cadre

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a boost to the BJP’s campaign in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls by holding a road show in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.

Wearing a saffron coloured cap, Modi stood in an open-top vehicle and waved to the people who stood on both sides of the road, greeting him. Some stood on the terraces of buildings to catch a glimpse of the PM. Slogans like 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' were raised during the road show.

Modi was flanked by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and the party's candidate from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender.

On March 16, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool and will attend a rally in Jagtial on March 18. The BJP is trying to make significant electoral gains in the south. The party had won four out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019 general elections. The BJP has decided to go solo in Telangana in the coming Lok Sabha elections and is hopeful of increasing its tally. The Prime Minister, who is on his southern sojourn, came to Hyderabad after participating in the electioneering in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Though the road show was delayed for about an hour, large number of people waited to greet Modi. Heavy security was deployed all along the 1.3 km of the road show route and the adjacent areas as the road was just wide enough for the entourage to pass through. Ten-layered security was deployed along with the NSG and city police to ensure it was a smooth road show. Malkajgiri parliament constituency is the largest constituency in the country in terms of the number of the electorate and has been the focus of the saffron party, which was earlier represented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.