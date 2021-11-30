Mohammad Ali Baig receives 'Pride of Telangana' award

Hyderabad: Well-known theatre personality Mohammad Ali Baig has received the 'Pride of Telangana' award of Round Table India. He has been honoured for his contribution not just to theatre, but also to Telangana's intrinsic culture.

Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce and Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan presented the award. Baig dedicated the award to his new-born son Sultan Ali Baig. Baig's wife, writer Noor Baig, gave birth to the baby boy in Hyderabad two days ago.

Baig, a Padma Shri recipient, received the award in the art and culture category. Dr Evita Fernandez, chairperson, Fernandez Foundation, received the award in the medical category. The other awardees were Prajwala Foundation (in NGO category); Bajaj Electronics (retail); Prof J Mahender Reddy (education); Skyroot Aerospace (start-up); Mahima Datla of Biological E (special award for women) ; Psta House (food and beverage); Dr Newton Kondaveti (inner wellness); Nucon Aerospace (SME); Shabbir Ali (sports); Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam (film); Dr G Srinivas Rao(administrative services) Surge Impact Foundation (special jury award).