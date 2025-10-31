Mohammad Azharuddin Joins Telangana Cabinet: Oath Taken at Raj Bhavan

Live
Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been sworn in as a Telangana minister. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath in Hyderabad.
Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been inducted into the Telangana State Cabinet.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath at Raj Bhavan on Friday.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other ministers were also present during the ceremony.
Portfolio Yet to Be Announced
Azharuddin’s portfolio has not been announced yet.
Reports say he may be given the Home Ministry, Minorities Welfare, or Sports Ministry.
The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues congratulated Azharuddin on joining the government.
Second Cabinet Expansion
This is the second cabinet expansion since the Congress government took office in December 2023.
Earlier, in June 2025, three MLAs were also sworn in as ministers.
Cabinet Positions
With Azharuddin’s induction, two cabinet posts remain vacant.
TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the government will decide on the remaining berths in December 2025.