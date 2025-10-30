Mohammed Azharuddin to Become Telangana Minister: Oath Ceremony on Friday at Raj Bhavan

Former cricketer and senior Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin will soon become a minister in Telangana.

He will take the oath on Friday at 12:15 p.m. at Raj Bhavan, and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will lead the ceremony.

This move gained significance as this happened just before the Jubilee Hills by-election on November 11.

The Congress hopes Azharuddin’s entry will help get more Muslim votes.

Why It Matters

The Congress government now has no Muslim minister and no minister from Hyderabad.

By adding Azharuddin, the party wants to fix this and gain support.

In Jubilee Hills, there are about 4 lakh voters, and over 1 lakh are Muslims.

The Congress believes Azharuddin will win their trust and boost support.

About the By-Election

The election is being held as BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath passed away. The Congress is taking this election seriously, as the Congress last won this seat in 2009 and wants to win again.

The party is focusing on welfare schemes and meeting people directly.

Azharuddin joined the Congress in 2009. He was an MP from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and he later contested in Rajasthan and Telangana but did not win.

With his new role, the Telangana Cabinet will now have 16 ministers, with 2 seats still empty.