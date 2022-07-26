Monkeypox screening at Shamshabad airport

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana would set up testing centres at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad, in an effort to check the spread of monkeypox in the wake of cases being reported from the individuals with travel history.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that there was no need for panic because the case reported in the state was just a suspect one. The sample of the individual was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The results are expected to come by Tuesday.

The Health Minister along with the Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar Rao and Social Welfare Minister K Eshwar had a video conference with health officials on the seasonal diseases. Replying to a question on monkeypox, Harish Rao said that Ibrahim (40) had come from Kuwait. He had fever and subsequently had rashes and spots on the body.

The minister said that there was no need to panic as the government was fully geared up to treat such cases. He said the Fever hospital has been declared as a nodal hospital for treatment of monkeypox cases. Tests would be conducted in Gandhi Hospital. The monkeypox symptoms start with fever, rashes and a few spots on the body. This can spread if the individual's clothes and with droplets from the mouth. If there are severe symptoms, the patients should be referred to the Fever Hospital.

The minister informed that dengue and malaria cases were on the rise in the state because of the incessant rains. Dengue cases have been reported in the districts of Hyderabad and Rangareddy, and at a few places in Karimnagar and Khammam. Similarly, malaria cases were reported in Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The minister said dengue mosquitoes breed more during this season, so people should keep their premises clean and ensure there is no water stagnation. The minister further said that the food safety inspectors have been asked to visit BC, SC and ST hostels, taste food and submit a report to the Collector on the quality of the food served in the hostels. He said students have been advised to use boiled water for drinking purposes as a precautionary measure.

The minister called upon the people to take Covid-19 booster dose being provided by the government to ensure that their immunity levels were well maintained.