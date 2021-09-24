Monsoon assembly session begins in Telangana

Monsoon session of the Telangana assembly has begun with paying tributes to the legislators who passed away in the recent times.



The assembly paid tributes to former MLAs Kunja Bujji, Azmira Chandulal, Kethiri Sai Reddy, Kunja Biksham, Meneni Satyanarayana Rao, Macharla Jagannadham, Rajaiahgari Mutyam Reddy, Boggarapu Seetharamaiah and Chekuri Kasaiah.

The assembly session has begun six months after the budget session. The government has geared up to put forward the schemes like Dalit Bandhu in the assembly. While the opposition is ready to confront the government on the promises made to the people like unemployment allowance, three acres of land to dalits and more.

It is likely to be raised by the opposition on the dimissal of Eatala Rajender from the cabinet and Huzurabad by-election, the constituency seat which fell vacant after the resignation of Eatala Rajender.

The assembly session has begun adhering to COVID-19 protocol.