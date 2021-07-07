Monsoon crops to get water from SRSP

Nizamabad: Legislative Affairs and Housing R&B Minister Prashant Reddy during a meeting on Tuesday said, the decision was taken to release water from the SRSP for monsoon crops due to poor rains.

Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, ZP Chairman Vittal Rao, MLA Baji Reddy Govarthan, Hanmant Shinde, MLC VG Gowda took part in the Irrigation Advisory Board meeting at Pragati Bhavan.

The Minister said, SRSP currently has a water reserve of 29.22 TMC, and the water from SRSP was ready to be diverted to the Kakatiya Canal as per the needs of the farmers, which would provide water to the strategic farmers of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagittala, Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Warangal districts. The Minister also informed, that the board had allowed water to be released from July 11 through the Lakshmi Canal.

Minister Prashanth Reddy said the water flowing through the canal would be used for cultivating crops as well as filling ponds.

The board has decided to release 6.77 TMC of water through the Alisagar Lift from July 11 to November in 6 installments and that water will be released from Gutpaniti source for the farmers of Armor constituency in another 6 installments.

The Minister lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for making history by combining Godavari water in Manjira through Kaleswaram Lift for the first time in the Nizamsagar project.

"We released water from Nizamsagar in July like never before. Thanks to CM KCR on behalf of the farmers," the Minister said. The board has decided to release water from the Pocharam project in August, plenty of water is stored in the Kaulas Nala project. From July to September we will release the water that the farmers need said Prashant Reddy adding that the government wants all farmers to cultivate sorghum.