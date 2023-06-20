Monsoon may enter Telangana in next 48 hours

Hyderabad: Hope of the entry of monsoon into Telangana has been renewed as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Bengaluru and the south interior parts of Karnataka from Tuesday onwards.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramnagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts will receive heavy downpour.

The north interior districts of Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir will also receive rains. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are also likely to get showers.

Normally by end of May monsoon enters Kerala and after a week it covers Karnataka and moves towards Telangana. But though June is about to end in another 10 days, so far there have been no signs of monsoon.

Kolar district received heavy rain on Monday, which affected the mango crops.