  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Monsoon may enter Telangana in next 48 hours

Monsoon may enter Telangana in next 48 hours
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Hope of the entry of monsoon into Telangana has been renewed as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in...

Hyderabad: Hope of the entry of monsoon into Telangana has been renewed as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Bengaluru and the south interior parts of Karnataka from Tuesday onwards.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramnagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts will receive heavy downpour.

The north interior districts of Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir will also receive rains. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are also likely to get showers.

Normally by end of May monsoon enters Kerala and after a week it covers Karnataka and moves towards Telangana. But though June is about to end in another 10 days, so far there have been no signs of monsoon.

Kolar district received heavy rain on Monday, which affected the mango crops.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X