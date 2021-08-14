More admissions in intermediate: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Adarshnagar: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday claimed that admission numbers in the Intermediate courses have been on the rise.

She told reporters that the government took up reforms in the education sector and increased all facilities.

It spends Rs 9 crore towards free distribution of books. The number of students increased to 1.9 lakh from 52,000, the Minister stated.

She said the government gets credit for providing free books to students. "We have revised some subjects once in five years and also made necessary syllabus changes. The second year Telugu and first year English subjects were changed accordingly.

With more steps for education development, students and parents have hope on government colleges and schools."

"This time around more students joined the Intermediate classes of first and second year, despite the corona pandemic," she maintained. The government has taken all measures and instructed officials to follow corona protocols to avoid virus spread, Reddy stated.