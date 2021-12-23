More than 10 cr collected as challans for drunk drive in '21

Hyderabad: The city traffic police have done a fantastic job in enforcing rules and regulations. They achieved a handsome hike in collection of challans totaling Rs.10,49,61,000 from drunk-drive cases in 2021 as against Rs. 5,20,33,800 last year. A total of 25,453 such cases were booked (6,588 in 2020).

Vijay Kumar, Additional CP of Traffic, said, "we have done many programmes to create awareness on traffic rules amongst the citizens. We got a positive response from the public due to which we notice that many people are wearing helmets. It can be attributed to our hit awareness programmes."

He added, "our special focus was to curb the menace of drunk-driving. We have been successful in doing so. As a result the challans collected have increased (as compared to previous year). This year we suspended 25 driving licences of drunk drivers (9 in 2020). A total of 10,109 charge-sheets against drunk-drivers were filed in 2021 (5,161 in 2020).

Due to our extensive campaigning of drunk-driving we were able to curb the menace. As a result only 206 were jailed in 2021 (629 in 2020)."Special drives against traffic violations were undertaken due to which 53,01,994 cases against persons without helmets were booked (41,91,196 in 2020). A total of 1,16,000 cases of triple-riding were booked (1,07,698).

The over-speeding cases of 90,096 were booked in 2020, but in 2021 it was 1,51,084.

In a drive against sound pollution, modified silencer bikes were booked. In 2021 a total of 18,155 were booked (2,163 in 2020). The number of persons killed in road accidents in 2021 was 278; in 2020 it was 254. The persons injured in road accidents in 2021 totalled 2,060 (1,892 in 2020).