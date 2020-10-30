More than 50% seats vacant after DOST deadline ends

Karimnagar: More than 50% of seats in degree colleges present under Satavahana University (SU) of the undivided Karimnagar district are vacant even after the final phase of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) registrations into various degree courses was completed.

There are 104 degree colleges under SU with a total of 44,650 seats. Out of which, 87 are private colleges with about 16,442 seats in various degree courses and 3,214 seats are present in 15 government colleges and 118 seats in two oriental colleges.

Registrations for admissions into various degree courses had commenced late due to the outbreak of coronavirus this year. The admission process began through an android mobile application app 'DOST', which will help students in accessing details of notification, schedule, fee structure, courses available and colleges using their login ID and password.

Registrations were held in three phases and students were advised to exercise as many options as possible for seat allotment in the better course and the college they choose.

But even after completion of three phases of DOST registrations by October 28, only 24,876 seats were filled out of the total 44,650 seats available in about 104 colleges.

With around 50% of seats still lying vacant in many of the colleges has become a major concern for the college managements and for the authorities of education department.

The officials are planning to conduct a special phase before closing the admissions to provide an opportunity to the new candidates.

Meanwhile, many private degree colleges are trying to lure the students to fill their admissions by different means, which were opposed by the representatives of various students' organisations in the undivided Karimnagar district.