MoTA New Delhi to grant Rs 1 cr for devpt of Tribal museum

Bhadrachalam: The Ministry of Tribal Welfare (MoTA) New Delhi has announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for the development of the Tribal Museum in the Bhadrachalam ITDA premises, said ITDA Project Officer B Rahul.

On Saturday, ITDA unit officials congratulated Rahul for taking special care for the establishment and development of the Tribal museum. Speaking on the occasion, Rahul said that this museum was designed to be a feast for the eyes of tourists so that the tribal youth can learn about the culture, traditions, customs and rituals of the endangered tribal people and continue the traditions.

He shared that he was invited to a conference organised by the Ministry of Tribal Welfare, New Delhi, at Taj Banjara in Hyderabad on Friday where he briefly explained about the artefacts of old generation tribals arranged at the Museum.