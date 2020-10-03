Move over Bogatha, Bodakonda beckons

Bodakonda! Never heard of such a place, quipped Roshan who has been living in the city for the last three decades. An hour-and-a-half later after a soothing drive, he now swears by the place and has come to the spot thrice in as many weeks. The Bodakonda waterfall is now the go-to spot for people looking to spend some time amidst nature. Read water.



Thanks to abundant rains this year, the water flow that was a trickle in the hills surrounding Manchal mandal has turned into a torrent and with it came droves of men, women and children.

Hidden amidst the hills and surround by six villages, the waterfall was known only to the villagers but thanks to the enthusiasm of the youth, the waterfall was discovered by adventure seeking youth and in no time, the word spread and people have been making a bee-line to Bodakonda.

Even now, when someone talks about Bodakonda, people think Bogatha. "I tell people why go so far to Bogatha, Bodakonda is just a stone's throw from Hyderabad," says Milind, an aspiring lawyer and a student of ICFAI.

Hyderabadis have always complained about the lack of a coastline but the recent discovery of Bodakonda waterfall, 12.4 km from Manchal mandal in Ranga Reddy has satiated many a water loving traveler, says Roshan.

There is a lot for one to do here. Just before one reaches the waterfall, there is a Renuka Yellama temple. It was the villagers who would frequent the temple, now picnic lovers stop by. Thanks to the greenery there are a lot of birds and is a perfect spot for bird lovers.

Unlike the Bogatha waterfall, the water here does not gush at a given spot but there are several areas where water cascades from rocks. Revanth, a visitor says, "We tried tracing the origin and went deep into the forest. There are several rock formations and water seeps from different sources. It's just magical."

The villagers of Manchal are getting used to the weekend rush and have also come up with small shops en route to cater to the hungry and thirsty, the tourism department could well develop Bodakonda. Is anyone listening?

How to reach

Bodakonda is 12.4 km from Manchal town

Head onto Nagarjunasagar highway up to Gungal and take a left from Loyapally road

It is just 60 km from Hyderabad

Takeaways

l Get the experience of a waterfall

l Bird's eye-view of villages from the hilltop

l Spot rare birds not seen in Hyderabad

l Drive is smooth and flanked by fields on sides



































