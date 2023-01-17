Move to link Aadhaar with NREGS boon for poor

Nizamabad: The Central government has initiated many reforms to curb the wage burden of the laborers working in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Intellectuals believe that these reforms undertaken by the Central government to curb irregularities in the NREGS in practice will become a problem for the poor rural daily labourers.

The Central Government has already implemented the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) for registering the attendance of labourers. The Central government has recently implemented a new system of NMMS in the payment of National Employment Guarantee wages.

By the end of FY 2021, 26,6282 rural laborers in Nizamabad district have received job cards to earn livelihood under the NREGS.

District Rural Development Department Nizamabad is linking the job card of the laborers with their Aadhaar. This will prevent bogus laborers. The funds released by the Centre will be directly deposited in the accounts of the laborers. There will be transparency in salary payments. But Nizamabad district is in a better position in Aadhaar seeding. The lack of matching of job card and Aadhaar card details is becoming problematic in the district. As the Aadhaar authentication process continues most of the applications of rural laborers are rejected. An average of 60, 28715 working days have been created by the Central Government every year for 13,9296 rural poor families in Nizamabad district for the last thirteen years.

Aadhaar link made mandatory

At present, the employment guarantee workers are being paid by the bank and postal department. But recently there is a lot of misinformation that some people have more than one job card. Some people are also accused of getting daily wage without attending the employment guarantee work. It has been revealed in the investigation of the central government that money is being siphoned off by registering names as if they are attending work with political influence and support of leaders. The Central government has decided to bring complete transparency in wage payments. Central government is making Aadhaar based system available to prevent irregularities in payment of daily wages. As a part of this, Aadhaar is being linked to the job card of the labourers. Henceforth wages will be deposited only in Aadhaar linked bank and postal bank accounts. It will be easier to monitor where the money released by the central government is going directly from Delhi through Public Fund Management (PFMS) at the field level.

Ongoing authentication

The process of linking Aadhaar to job card is going on in full swing in Nizamabad district. So far 95 percent of job cards have been linked with Aadhaar. However, both the Job Card Aadhaar and the names and addresses of the laborers were widely rejected due to the fact that they were different and did not match in the details such as spelling mistakes. Pending their approval. They will be sent again for authentication. With this, some cards will come into effect with some modifications. But if this process is not carried out in full, there is a risk that the laborers will be left out of the employment guarantee scheme.