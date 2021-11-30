Moving car catches fire on flyover in Secunderabad, none hurt

A moving car caught on fire here on a flyover near Secunderabad parade grounds on Tuesday morning. Motorists passing by the car were scared after noticing the car going up in flames.

The incident caused huge traffic jam on the flyover. No casualties have been reported as the man at wheel noticed the smoke and disembarked the vehicle. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police reacted immediately, doused the fire and removed the vehicle from the flyover. The car was completely doused in the incident.