MP Aruna: Support farmers who lost crops

Wanaparthy: Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna said on Sunday that farmers who lost crops due to the recent heavy rain should be supported. The district collector should order officials to inspect the damaged crops, direct to conduct a survey at field level and ensure that the affected farmers get compensation.

She was speaking after inspecting the flooded fields at Khanapur in Atmakur mandal of the Maktal constituency, along with the local BJP leaders. After interacting with the local farmers, the MP inquired about crop damage. She promised to support farmers in all ways, while recalling that the Centre has provided Rs.3,600 crore assistance to the State for flood relief.

She said officials of the Agriculture and Revenue departments should conduct field-level survey and collect details of crop damage and ensure that compensation is given to all farmers. The MP said crops in thousands of acres of the joint Mahbubnagar district were lost due to the recent rain.