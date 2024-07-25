MP DK Aruna Lauds Union Budget For Nationwide Development and Welfare

Gadwal: Mahbubnagar MP and BJP National Vice President DK Arunamma has expressed her appreciation for the central annual budget, emphasizing its comprehensive approach to national development and welfare for all sections of society. She highlighted that the budget, built on nine main points, prioritizes women, youth, farmers, and the middle-class communities while addressing key sectors such as education, agriculture, employment, and manufacturing.

Key Highlights of the Union Budget:

Women and Girls' Welfare : An allocation of ₹3 lakh crore has been made for schemes benefiting women and girls, promoting their welfare and participation in various fields.

Employment and Skill Development : Provisions have been included for creating employment opportunities and establishing skill development centers.

Agriculture and Allied Sectors : The agriculture sector has received over ₹1.5 lakh crore to boost productivity and support allied sectors.

Rural Development : Funds amounting to ₹2.66 lakh crore have been allocated for rural development initiatives.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana : ₹2 lakh crore has been earmarked to benefit 3 crore people under this housing scheme.

Response to Opposition Criticism

MP Arunamma dismissed the allegations from Congress and BRS as politically motivated and unfounded. She emphasized that the budget reflects the government's commitment to the welfare of all citizens, particularly the underprivileged and middle-class groups. She pointed out that the budget includes:

Employment for Youth : Proposals aimed at providing employment to 4 crore youth across the country.

Income Tax Relief : Exemptions in income tax payments, benefiting 4 crore people, employees, and small traders.

Industrial and Infrastructure Developments

Arunamma also addressed the significant allocations for infrastructure projects, including the ₹11.5 lakh crore proposed for the country's overall development. She specifically mentioned the Hyderabad to Bangalore Industrial Corridor, questioning the opposition's recognition of the 210 km stretch in Telangana, which includes Palamuru district.

Promises and Past Commitments

She reiterated the central government's promise to fund 60% of the Palamuru Rangareddy project, criticizing BRS and Congress for neglecting these facts and misleading the public with false promises. She accused these parties of poisoning public perception against the central government despite the substantial wisdom displayed by the people of Telangana in previous elections.

Conclusion

MP DK Arunamma's strong endorsement of the Union Budget underscores the BJP's commitment to inclusive growth and development. Her remarks reflect the party's confidence in the budget's potential to drive national progress and enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

For further details, stay tuned to our coverage of the Union Budget and its impacts across various sectors.