MP Kavitha inspects flood-affected areas in Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha and ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah along with RDO Swarnalatha and Special Officer V Vijetha inspected flood-affected areas and relief camps in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. They interacted with the flood victims and distributed food items.



Speaking to the press, MP Kavitha stated that efforts would be made to expand Godavari karakatta at Bhadrachalam town and to address the leakage of karakatta sluice to prevent the river backwaters entering the town. She asked the officials concerned to prepare plan for constructing another cremation ground in the temple town. She told the RDO to prepare a note on the issues related to Godavari flooding, which would be submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.