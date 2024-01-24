MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy files complaint against Ranjith Reddy

Hyderabad: Based on the complaint of BJP leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, a case was registered against Chevella MP and BRS leader Ranjith Reddy at the Banjara Hills Police Station in Hyderabad. Vishweshwar Reddy stated that why he was meeting the leaders and sarpanchs of BJP party and spoke disrespectfully and indecently. He complained in Banjara Hills Police Station that Ranjith Reddy called him on January 17. He filed a complaint on January 20.

A case has been registered against Ranjith Reddy under IPC Section 504 and investigation is underway. However, Banjara Hills Inspector Satish said that they have taken legal advice regarding the registration of a case against MP Ranjith Reddy. The third ACMM in Nampally approached the court and gave key instructions to the police. The police have registered a case. This development, which took place at the time of Lok Sabha elections in two months, has become interesting in political circles.