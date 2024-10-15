MP Mallu Ravi flays bankers for neglecting welfare schemes’ targets

Wanaparthy: “Bankers have been negligent in creating public awareness about the insurance policies implemented by the Central government for the welfare of the poor. Only when officials and bankers strictly implement the welfare schemes of the governments will the public benefit,” said Dr Mallu Ravi, MP and chairperson, Wanaparthy district DISHA Committee, here on Monday. He expressed concern that bankers have neglected to raise public awareness about important schemes---such as the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.

The MP questioned the lead bank manager about the targets set for each bank and the achievements so far. He expressed anger that despite important insurance schemes, the banks failed to effectively communicate them to the public.

He criticised bankers for neglecting the targets, stating that in many banks, only one or two policies were taken, and the renewals dropped to zero. He expressed frustration over priority/term/Mudra loans, and sector-specific loans did not meet the targets.

“Farmers were not being given crop loans, causing concern,” he said, directing banks to meet the targets by the next DISHA meeting.

He expressed anger over loans granted for self-employment with 80% subsidy under the SC Welfare for 2021-22 fiscal year had not yet been disbursed. He questioned why banks, despite having 80% funds approved by the government, were delaying the disbursement of the remaining 20%. He asked banks to ground the subsidy loans within a week.

Collector Adarsh Surabhi, speaking at the meeting, ordered officials to submit a report on the grounding of subsidy loans through welfare departments.