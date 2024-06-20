MP Mallu Ravi visits Gadwal medical College

Gadwal: Dr. Mallu Ravi, the Member of Parliament for Nagar Kurnool, has instructed authorities to expedite the construction of the Government Medical College and ensure it is operational within the current academic year. During his visit to Gadwal on Thursday, Dr. Ravi, accompanied by Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Apoorva Chauhan and ZP Chairperson Sarita, inspected the ongoing construction at both the Government Medical College and the District Hospital. He thoroughly reviewed the progress of the construction works and directed officials to take the necessary steps to complete the remaining tasks swiftly to meet the academic deadline.

Dr. Mallu Ravi ordered that Rs. 39 crores have been spent so far on the construction of the medical college. He emphasized the need to send proposals to the government for the additional funds required to complete the remaining work. Steps should be taken to start MBBS first-year classes with 50 students in the academic year 2024-25.

After visiting the local government hospital, he inquired with hospital supervisor Dr. Naveen Kranti about the current medical, paramedical, and other staff working there. Due to the shortage, medical officers, radiologists, and other medical staff are needed at the hospital.

When the medical officials informed MP Dr. Mallu Ravi that they were unable to provide proper services to the patients due to a shortage of staff, he immediately contacted top officials of the medical and health department over the phone. He urged them to take steps to appoint the necessary medical staff. The higher authorities were instructed to ensure that the required medical staff is appointed in all the hospitals in Gadwal, Vanaparthy and Nagar Kurnool segments of the Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency.

Dr. Mallu Ravi also suggested that necessary steps be taken to resolve all issues and provide better medical services to the patients in the government hospitals of Achampet, Kalwakurty,and Kolhapur.

During the program, several key figures participated, including:

Medical College Principal Parvathi

T.G. MSI DC Executive Engineer Jaipal Reddy

Miscellaneous officials

Local public representatives

These participants were involved in the inspection and discussions regarding the completion and functioning of the Government Medical College and the local hospital services.