MP Manne Srinivas Reddy seeks 50 crore Central loan for sheep breeders

Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy met with Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Poultry Fisheries, Purushottam Rupalji and requested him to immediately release Rs 50 crore loan to Mahabubnagar District Sheep Breeders Cooperative Union Limited, from National Cooperative Development Corporation.

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy met with Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Poultry, Purushottam Rupalji and requested him to immediately release Rs 50 crore loan to Mahabubnagar District Sheep Breeders Cooperative Union Limited, from National Cooperative Development Corporation.

The MP gave a written representation and requested him to release the funds to the district sheep breeder’s cooperative development corporation. It is learnt that the Union minister gave a positive nod and very soon the Central funds will be available to support the sheppard’s community in Mahbubnagar district.

