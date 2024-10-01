Live
Just In
MP Raghunandan Questions BRS’s Social Media Conduct
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghunandan lashed out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for its recent social media behavior, questioning whether the party has any control over its online presence. He criticized the BRS for making inappropriate posts, stating that they lacked decency and decorum.
Addressing the issue, MP Raghunandan expressed his dismay over a particular incident involving Minister Satyavathi Rathod, where she was allegedly disrespected. "As her brother, I feel deeply hurt by the insult faced by Minister Surekha," he said. He also mentioned his participation in traditional rituals, noting that he had offered the "noolu poga danda" (sacred thread) to Prime Minister Modi as part of his spiritual duties.
The remarks highlight the escalating tensions between the BJP and BRS, with the former increasingly critical of BRS’s conduct on digital platforms. The incident has sparked discussions about the need for political parties to maintain a level of respect and accountability on social media.