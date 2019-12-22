MP Subramanian Swamy to deliver PV Memorial Lecture tomorrow

Hyderabad: Member of Rajya Sabha Dr Subramanian Swamy and former Supreme Court Judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar to participate in the PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Lecture to be held in the city on December 23.

The lecture is being organised marking the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

In a press release here on Saturday, N V Subhash, BJP spokesperson and grandson of Narasimha Rao, said various philanthropic activities will be organised at P V Gyan Bhoomi, Necklace road, including paying floral tributes to the leader, medical camps, Bhajans, and Annadanam.

The PV Memorial Lecture is being organised since 2012, he added.