MP Venkat Reddy's video alleging Congress will not win Munugodu, goes viral

Hyderabad: In yet another jolt to the grand old party, the Congress party senior leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reportedly said that the Congress party will be defeated in the Munugodu by-elections and now his video making the statements on Congress party is going viral on the internet. It is known that MP Komatireddy kept himself away from the campaigning for Munugodu by-election and he is on an Australia tour.

Now, a video is going viral on the internet in which he has been seen interacting with his fans who came to receive him in Melbourne. Komatireddy stated that Congress will not win the Munugodu polls and added that the party will get 10,000 votes if he participates in the campaign.

He further stated that what can we do if two ruling parties are in the election fray? He added that the Congress party is not in a position to put money into the campaign and stated that he has been in politics for 25 years as a minister and as MLA.