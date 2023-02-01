MPTCs boycott Sarva Sabha meeting

Rangareddy: The Kadtal mandal Sarva Sabha meeting organised to solve public problems has turned into chaos on Tuesday. The MPTCs who attended the meeting boycotted and staged dharna.

According to the sources, when the meeting started, many MPTCs expressed their anger that funds were not being released to them and they were not able to undertake any development work in the villages.

They came out and staged a dharna saying that they are boycotting the meeting. MPDO Ramakrishna tried to continue the meeting with the concerned officials and Sarpanches. The MPTCs who were enraged put down the table expressing their anger. The MPDO immediately announced that the meeting was being postponed as there was no quorum of the MPTCs.

The MPP also supported MPTCs concern. Responding to this matter, the ZPTC promised to discuss the problems of MPTCs and Sarpanches in the ZP meeting and bring it to the notice of the government and higher officials. MPTCs Addala Ramulu Goud, Srinivas Reddy, Lacchiram Naik, co-option members Jangir Baba and others participated in this programme.