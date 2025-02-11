MRPS President Manda Krishna Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday. The meeting saw the participation of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Government Advisor K. Keshava Rao, CM’s Advisor Vem Narendra Reddy, former MLA Sampath Kumar, and representatives of Madiga sub-castes.

Discussions during the meeting are believed to have revolved around issues concerning the Madiga community and their demands for social justice and reservations. Manda Krishna has been a long-time advocate for categorization within Scheduled Castes to ensure equitable benefits for marginalized groups.

This meeting comes amid ongoing efforts by the Telangana government to address concerns of various communities. Further details about the discussions and possible government assurances are awaited.