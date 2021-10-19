MTech, MPharm classes from Nov 15 in Telangana

Candidates who have done with the payment of fees and reporting online after the seat allotment should attend the classes from November 15.

TS PGECET admissions convener professor Ramesh Babu said that slight changes have been made in the first phase of the web counselling for the candidates seeking admissions into ME, M.Tech, M.Pharm and M.Arc courses. He said that the last date for online reporting, payment of fees and uploading of certificates was supposed to end on October 18, however, it was extended to October 25.

It is learned that a total of 17,628 candidates qualified in the PGECET of which 7,500 have uploaded their certificates. "With the less number of registrations, the last date have been extended to see if there will be an increase in the admissions," the convener said.