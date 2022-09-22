Mubarak! Shaadi sop brought down child marriages in Telangana

Hyderabad: Child marriages among the poor Muslim families dropped drastically in the State, thanks to the government's flagship scheme 'Shadi Mubarak' and opening of Minority Gurukulams. Poor muslims preferred to provide education first and then perform marriages with government assistance.

After the State formation, the most important of the welfare schemes launched by the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, is 'Shadi Mubarak'. It has contributed to the growth and education of girls born in poor families and to prevent child marriages. The revolutionary scheme has been launched aiming to stop the poor child marriages.

Initially, under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs.51,000 was provided for the marriage of young women belonging to minority communities. After that, in 2017, the amount was increased to Rs 75,116. From March 2018, Rs. 1,00,116 is being given to every beneficiary.

For the financial year 2022-23, the government earmarked Rs. 300 crore for the Shadi Mubarak scheme to extend support to poor parents. Similarly, it is another feature that most girl beneficiaries of the scheme are receiving KCR kits later.

After Telangana was formed, the total number of Gurukulams has been increased to 192. Fifty per cent of the gurukuls have been specially reserved for minority girls. A total of 14,000 students are benefitting from the gurukuls. So far under the Chief Minister's Overseas Scholarship Scheme Rs. 6.3 crore assistance was provided to minority students. For the financial year 2022-23 Rs. 100 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

As part of the welfare of minorities, Anis-ul-Gurba, an orphanage in Nampally, was renovated at a cost of Rs.40 crore. As many as 10,000 imams and mauzams, who conduct prayers in mosques, are getting a monthly honorarium of Rs.5,000. The government is also giving new clothes to poor Muslims and Christians during Ramzan and Christmas festivals respectively.