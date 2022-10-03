Mulayam Singh Yadav in ICU, KCR dials up Akhilesh to inquire about health

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday dialled up Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about the Mulayam Singh's Yadav's health condition. It is learnt that the CM KCR has assured to visit Mulayam singh soon after Dasara.

It is to mention here that Mulayam Singh was shifted to ICU at Medanta hospital in Gurgram on Sunday after his health condition got deteriorated.

Earlier, the Union Minister Rajnath Singh too called up Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his father's health. Sharing this on a tweet, Rajnath informed that he spoke to Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about Mulayam Singh's health. He said that he prays for soon recovery of Mulayam Singh.

Similarly, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the health of Mulayam Singh, who was shifted to the ICU at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday.

"Mulayam Singh's health is stable…His oxygen levels decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry," said SP leader Rakesh Yadav.