Multi super-speciality hospital in a year: Harish

Warangal: Health Minister T Harish Rao directed the contracting agency to speed up the ongoing works of Rs 1,200 crore multi super-speciality hospital. The minister, who inspected the construction site here on Monday, said that the multi super-speciality hospital which was aimed at catering to the health needs of people in the north Telangana region is a prestigious project taken up by the government.

He said that efforts are on to complete the construction of the 24-level building in a year. The work on foundation is nearing completion and the first slab of the building will come up in two to three weeks, he added.

"We have obtained permissions from airports authority, fire safety and environmental clearance etc for the construction of the multi-level hospital. Now, all that we need is to speed the work. As of now, 700-odd workers were engaged in the work. I have told the contracting agency to deploy more work forces so as to carry on work in three shifts. We expect work to go on full throttle after the rainy season," Harish Rao said.

Stating that the government is keen to extend top level healthcare services to the needy, Harish Rao said that they will procure equipment and take up recruitment without any delay as soon as the structural work is completed.

The Health Minister also stressed the need for increasing the super-speciality seats. The first 16 floors of the building will be used for the healthcare services and the other eight floors will be used for library, seminar halls and for accommodating medicos, he added. Harish Rao said that a WhatsApp group that includes contracting agency representatives and engineers will be created for daily monitoring of the work progress of the multi super-speciality hospital.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender were among others who accompanied the Health Minister.