Mulugu: Electric vehicles for elderly at Medaram Jatara

Mulugu: In a move that helps the elderly and differently-abled devotees lacking mobility, the Mulugu District Administration has decided to introduce two mini electric vehicles to ferry them during the ensuing biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram. Mulugu District Collector C Narayana Reddy said here on Monday that the government was committed to provide comfort to the devotees turning to four-day jatara, scheduled to start from February 5.

"We have procured two mini electric vehicles to ferry the devotees whose mobility is restricted due to old-age or physical disability," Narayana Reddy said. Later, the Collector made a trial run of the vehicles. It is learnt that each vehicle costs around Rs 1.10 lakh. District Revenue Officer Rama Devi was present.

