Mulugu: Excursion turns tragic as techie from Hyderabad falls into gorge

In a tragic incident, a software engineer died after falling into a gorge here at Vajedu mandal of Mulugu district.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a software engineer died after falling into a gorge here at Vajedu mandal of Mulugu district. P Rahul (33), a resident of Hyderabad went to Kongala Doosalodipati waterfalls in Vajedu along with his three friends on Tuesday.

Rahul is said to be fallen accidentally into the waterfalls and swept with the water. Following the incident, Rahul's friends alerted the police who rushed the place and took up the rescue measures.

Expert swimmers who were deployed found Rahul's body hours after the incident. The body was sent to a hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom surrounded Rahul's family in Hyderabad after hearing his death news.

