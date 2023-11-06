Mulugu: Nagajyoti makes appeal to voters

Mulugu: The BRS MLA candidate for Mulugu, Bade Nagajyoti said that under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, the BRS party is sure to achieve a hat-trick.

In a campaign conducted by the party on Sunday, she said that the comprehensive development of the district will take place only if BRS retains power.

Addressing the attendees, she said that KCR gave her an opportunity for public service and if people elect her, she would work hard to solve their problems. She reminded people about the BRS manifesto that promises to give full rights to the tribal leaders as well as the assigned lands. “Efforts will be made to provide drinking water to the lands of this region with the river waters of Godavari,” she said.

In addition, BRS district president Kakulammari Lakshmana Rao appealed to the people to elect Nagajyoti. Prominent members including TS RedCo Chairman, Mulugu election in-Charge Eruva Satish Reddy, Mulugu MP Gandrakota Sridevi Sudhir, Mandal presidents Badam Praveen, and others participated in this programme.