Munagala: SI Lokesh Srinivas Reddy beats Congress MPTC Erneni Srinivasa Reddy in Kodad constituency

Munagala (Suryapet) : An incident of violence occurred on Saturday in the village of Timmareddy Gudem in Munagala mandal, leading to tension. Munagala SI Lokesh Srinivas Reddy allegedly thrashed Congress MPTC Erneni Srinivasa Reddy during a programme organised on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in the village. MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav was also present at the event.

The incident began when MPTC Srinivasa Reddy asked the artistes performing the Jai Bheem song about the meaning of Jai Bheem, and SI Lokesh Srinivas Reddy tried to send him away, assuming he was obstructing the meeting. This led to an argument, and Lokesh allegedly assaulted Srinivasa Reddy, severely injuring his eye in the process.

Following the incident, Srinivasa Reddy's relatives protested against the police's actions and blocked the convoy of MLA Mallaiah Yadav, who had come to unveil Ambedkar's statue. The protests stopped after the CI promised to investigate the incident and take appropriate action against the SI.

MP Uttam Kumar Reddy demands legal action against the SI who attacked Srinivasa Reddy

Meanwhile, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded legal action against the SI who attacked Srinivasa Reddy and complained about the incident to the Home Minister, DGP, and Suryapet SP. He expressed concern about the rising incidents of police brutality against Congress leaders and demanded that the SI be suspended, and a FIR registered against him. Uttam Kumar Reddy and former MLA Padmavati, along with other party members, announced a protest in Kodada town on Sunday at 10 am in response to the incident.