Live
- Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies amid Ukraine's fresh offensive on Russian border
- Aman Sehrawat vows to bag a 'gold medal' in LA 2028 Olympics
- AAP to launch 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar' programme in Punjab
- Bosnia and Herzegovina seeks intl assistance to combat wildfires
- PM GatiShakti district-level workshop held in Thiruvananthapuram
- Houthi forces raid, shut down UN human rights office in Yemen's Sanaa
- Rape convict Asaram Bapu gets 7-day parole for ayurvedic treatment
- Tungabhadra Dam gate break linked to corruption in transfers: Kumaraswamy
- India-Bangladesh first T20I shifted to Gwalior; Kolkata, Chennai swap next year's England T20Is
- Only one B'deshi national with valid papers entered India for medical reasons: Assam CM
Just In
Municipal Chairman Inspects Jamulamma Filter Bed to Ensure Clean drinking water
On Tuesday, following recent rainfall in Gadwal town, concerns have arisen about the contamination of drinking water. In response, Municipal Chairman Sri B.S. Keshav, along with Municipal Commissioner Dasaratham, inspected the Jamulamma Filter Bed, which is responsible for supplying drinking water to the area.
Gadwal: On Tuesday, following recent rainfall in Gadwal town, concerns have arisen about the contamination of drinking water. In response, Municipal Chairman Sri B.S. Keshav, along with Municipal Commissioner Dasaratham, inspected the Jamulamma Filter Bed, which is responsible for supplying drinking water to the area.
During the inspection, the Chairman emphasized the importance of providing clean drinking water to the people of Gadwal without any disruptions. He instructed the Municipal DE, AE, and other concerned officials to regularly clean the filter bed to maintain a consistent supply of safe drinking water. Additionally, he stressed the need to ensure that there are no leakages in the water supply system.
Congress Party leaders Nagulu Yadav, Janardhan Ramaiah, and various municipal officials, including the DE and AE, also participated in the inspection.