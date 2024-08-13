Municipal Chairman Inspects Jamulamma Filter Bed to Ensure Clean drinking water

Gadwal: On Tuesday, following recent rainfall in Gadwal town, concerns have arisen about the contamination of drinking water. In response, Municipal Chairman Sri B.S. Keshav, along with Municipal Commissioner Dasaratham, inspected the Jamulamma Filter Bed, which is responsible for supplying drinking water to the area.

During the inspection, the Chairman emphasized the importance of providing clean drinking water to the people of Gadwal without any disruptions. He instructed the Municipal DE, AE, and other concerned officials to regularly clean the filter bed to maintain a consistent supply of safe drinking water. Additionally, he stressed the need to ensure that there are no leakages in the water supply system.

Congress Party leaders Nagulu Yadav, Janardhan Ramaiah, and various municipal officials, including the DE and AE, also participated in the inspection.