Municipal elections ended in Telangana
Despite a few incidents, municipal elections across the state ended on a peaceful note. The people who joined the queue till 5 have been given the chance to exercise their vote.
The elections witnessed heavy turnout with the poll percentage recording around 67.45 till 3 pm. The elections were held for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in the state. The vote counting will take place on Saturday. However, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and the results declared on January 27.
The polling was held for 2,647 wards in municipalities and 382 divisions in corporations. However, councillors to 80 wards and three divisions were declared unanimous.
22 Jan 2020 2:55 PM GMT
