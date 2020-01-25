Top
Municipal poll results: Jangaon hangs in balance

Highlights

But for the Jangaon municipality where voters’ verdict was unclear, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continued its winning streak in the erstwhile...

Warangal: But for the Jangaon municipality where voters' verdict was unclear, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continued its winning streak in the erstwhile Warangal district.

The TRS clinched eight of the nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in the composite Warangal district on Saturday.

As predicted, Jangaon had become a tough proposition for the ruling TRS with the Congress winning 10, BJP four and three independents. The TRS, which has 13 wards under its kitty, needs three more wards to clinch power.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that both the TRS and the Congress leaderships have been making hectic efforts to gain the support of the independents.

Grapevine is also doing rounds that Congress may seek the support of BJP to keep TRS away from the power. In that case, Congress also needs the support of at least two independents.

More On
Top