Municipal poll results: KTR faces the heat with victory of rebels in Siricilla

While TRS is continuing its success in municipal elections across Telangana, Siricilla, the TRS Working President and Minister KTR's territory is facing a backlash as the Independents has won ten wards.

Counting of votes for all 39 wards was completed. TRS won 24 wards, BJP won 3, Congress 2 and Independents 10 seats. All of them are known as the Rebels of the TRS.

On the other hand, the TRS also facing backlash in Yadadri, Ameenpur and some parts of Khammam. Despite few set backs, the TRS is heading towards a historic win in the municipal elections. Stay tuned to The Hans India for more updates on the municipal elections results.